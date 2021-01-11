Janice F. Kienzle

 Skip to main content
BAYARD, Neb. | Janice Fay Kienzle, 77, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Church of Christ in Bayard, with Pastor Bill Ferrero officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Additional services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD, with burial following at Black Hawk (SD) Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Bayard American Legion or Bayard Volunteer Fire & Rescue Unit.

