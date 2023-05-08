RAPID CITY - Janice K. Wilson, 91, passed away peacefully receiving hospice care and attended by her sons Tom and Dan, at Tom's home in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 8, 2023.

Born Janice Kay Withrow on September 24, 1931 to Wesley and Myrtle Withrow, she grew up in Belle Fourche, SD. She developed a passion for sewing, even winning a regional contest for the best seamstress of wool. She also enjoyed rope twirling in the Belle Fourche Broncos marching band. In her spare time, she worked at Bell Telephone back when they had plug jack switchboards. After graduating high school, she attended South Dakota State University for one year, and then attended medical laboratory technician training in Minneapolis. She began her medical career at Belle Fourche hospital, and then moved to Rapid City, SD.

Janice married James H. Wilson in Belle Fourche on Sept. 4, 1955, and they lived in Rapid City for 68 years. She cultivated many friendships through parenting, skiing, playing bridge, and being active in the arts, drama, and museums communities. She also worked at the Medical Arts Clinic for many years after her sons were grown.

She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Wilson on June 30, 1989. After Jim's death, she traveled extensively with tour groups to locations around the globe including Europe, Greece, Russia, and Australia. She took care of, and was watched over by, her blue heeler dog Dusty. She always traveled to see her granddaughters' ballet shows, sewed costumes for their school activities, and passed on many favorite recipes. Even though she battled Parkinsons disease for many years, she insisted on using the computer to make holiday letters and greeting cards. She was a resident at Westhills Village in Rapid City from 2007 to 2019, then moved to Viera Assisted Living near Tom and Robin's home in Corpus Christi.

She is survived by her brother Marvin (Anne) Withrow, sons Tom (Robin) Wilson and Dan (Mary) Wilson, and granddaughters Alexandra and Sophia Wilson.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 20.