Janice Marie Carlbom

  • Updated

INTERIOR, SD | Janice Marie Carlbom, age 83, died Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Good Samaritan St. Martin Village in Rapid City.

A rosary service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Following a luncheon, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, at Interior Fairview Cemetery in Interior.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

