Janice Schopp

BELLE FOURCHE - Janice Schopp, age 62 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home as a result of a tragic house fire.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

