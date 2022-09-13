 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janice Schopp

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLE FOURCHE - Janice Schopp, age 62 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home as a result of a tragic house fire.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery, in Lemmon SD.

Jan's funeral will be available to view live and after the service as well, on Jan's obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News