BELLE FOURCHE - Janice Schopp, age 62 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home as a result of a tragic house fire.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery, in Lemmon SD.
Jan's funeral will be available to view live and after the service as well, on Jan's obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com