RAPID CITY | Janice Yvonne Kosters, 85, passed away on December 10, 2021 at Peaceful Pines Senior Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont. Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m, Thursday, at the church, followed by a wake service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.