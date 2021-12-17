Janie Lynn Hale

Janie was born on April 10, 1958, in Norwalk, Calif. to Minerva V. (Minnie) and Thomas Robert Hale. She graduated from California High School in 1976 and went on to train as a surgical scrub technician, which she practiced for the rest of her life. She loved what she did. Travel, sewing, and having fun would be hallmarks of the rest of her life. Janie never met a stranger. Her unique ability to bring people together and make them quickly feel like old friends was a gift we all could only hope to have. Janie loved all things Disney. She adored with all her heart the Southern California beaches which will always be home to her. She was the most devoted, proud, and loving mother to her daughter. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.