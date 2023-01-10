PHOENIX, AZ - Janna Marie Clark died unexpectedly on December 24, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. She is the daughter of Terrance P. Clark of Loveland, CO, and Audrey Kreber Clark and Denis R. Elo of Red Lodge, MT.

Janna was born at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where her dad was serving in the military. At the age of three, she moved with her family to Loveland, CO where she grew up and graduated from Thompson Valley High School. She then attended college at Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO and Gateway Community College in Phoenix, AZ where she received her degree as A Registered Radiology Technician.

Janna was very independent. At a very young age she announced that she wanted to be a career woman like her aunt Jeanne, with whom she shared a special bond. She often had two, and sometimes three jobs working at several hospitals and clinics in the Phoenix area.

Janna loved to go hiking and to professional baseball with her dad Terrance. She enjoyed going on coffee dates and watching scary movies with her step-dad Denny. She and her mom enjoyed hiking, picking berries, cooking, and sewing together. Janna loved any and all cosmetic products. She was an avid reader and had an artistic bent with a particular interest in Art History. She was very proud of her Japanese heritage, and was the keeper of her grandmother Setsuko's kimono, which she brought from Japan.

Jannas best friends were her two dogs: Little Girl and Virgil. They were her faithful companions for thirteen years, and gave her much comfort in the trials that she faced.

Janna is survived by her parents; her brother, Terry Clark; and siblings: Barbara and Darin Elo; her aunts: Jeanne Kreber and Krista Van Lancker; uncles: John and Dana Kreber, and uncle Richard Clark and wife Marie. She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents, step-brother Jeffrey Elo, and her cousins: Matthew J Kreber, Tina Merchen, and Brenda Payne.

A family gathering will be held at a later date, Janna's ashes will be spread in Arizona and Colorado. Janna's family wishes to extend a special thank you to her cousin Susan Payne Costello, of Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Janna's name at The Arizona Humane Society, https://www.azhumane.org/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/, which includes a mail in option.