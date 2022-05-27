RAPID CITY - Jaqueline M. "Jackie" (Noel) Moore, 77, passed away suddenly and peacefully, May 21, 2022, at the hospital in Rapid City. She was born in Oil City, Pa., on July 30, 1944, to Jack and Betty Noel. Jackie's dad was in the Army, and they spent time living in Texas; Okinawa, Japan; and Verdun, France, where she graduated from high school.

Jackie met John W. "Jack" Moore while her dad and Jack were stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. They married in 1965 and moved to Rapid City, Jack's hometown. Jackie volunteered with Service League in the '70s. She continued her passion for volunteering at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a faithful member for 55 years. She served in numerous capacities throughout the years and also found time to play in the bell choir.

For many years, Jackie enjoyed playing tennis with her "tennis buds", and she loved getting together with them long after she stopped playing. Over the years, she also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and family and card games with her grandkids. Jackie and Jack enjoyed traveling, especially across the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of 55 years.

She is survived by a son, Jeff (Michelle) Moore, Iowa City, Ia.; a daughter, Kelly Moore, Denver; and a sister-in-law, Linda Peters, Rapid City. She was the proud grandma of Emily and Ryan Moore of Iowa City.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial has been established with Youth & Family Services, PO Box 2813, Rapid City, SD 57709.

