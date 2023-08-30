Jason Christopher James Charles Haslow

Jason Christopher James Charles Haslow, born July 25, 1975, went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2023.

Jason, born to John and Jo Haslow in Chadron, NE was welcomed home by his three older siblings Scott, Dave, and Melanie. He attended Alpha school K-5 until the family moved to Gering in 1986. Jason completed his education with the Gering School System, graduating in 1994.

Growing up Jason was involved in many things. He loved all things outdoors including hiking, 3 wheeling, skiing and mountain biking. He enjoyed playing high school football as well. Wrestling became a huge part of his life early on and he grew to be quite talented. He even placed second in his weight class at State.

As an adult Jason attended college briefly in Chadron and Iowa. He traveled for work often and was always proud of the work and knowledge he had of masonry. He was a hard worker but loved adventure too. He worked in numerous states through the years, but always seemed to find his way back to the valley. He always felt most at home in the mountains, spending as much time as possible in Rocky Mountain National Park. His love for the mountains led to many family adventures. He often said he felt closer to God in the mountains.

Through the years Jason never lost his love of sports. He could be found watching, talking, and predicting football before the season started and long after it ended. Love of football was something he shared with his mom. If they didn't watch a game together, they spent the game texting and talking about the game. If the two of them had been given the reins of Husker football, we would have a winning team. His love of NASCAR rivaled Husker football as a close second.

Jason met Brenda March 6, 2009 and they immediately knew they were meant to be. Jason used to ask Brenda "How long will you love me?' and her response was "Forever!" June 9, 2012 they were united in marriage. By the time Jason joined Brenda's family he was father to Oliver, and Jazat. After many ups and downs, Jason and Brenda eventually welcomed their daughter Aspen June on October 7, 2016. Seeing Jason become a father to this tiny human was amazing. While changing diapers was his biggest challenge, he quickly learned how to play Barbies, and was her test subject for stylish new nail polish colors, wearing them proudly. Aspen was truly the light of his life. Daddy would play barbies, baby dolls, Hot Wheels, and pretty much anything she asked.

Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Jackie Haslow, Viola Griss and Elmer Hunzeker; aunt Linda Farmer; cousin, Sean Farmer and his childhood friend, Troy.

Jason is survived by his wife, Brenda and children Jazat, Oliver, and Aspen; his parents, John and Jo Haslow of Scottsbluff; siblings, Melanie (Forest) Peetz of O'Neil, Scott (Jill) Saults of Big Springs, Dave (Trudy) Saults of Harrison, and many other extended family members.