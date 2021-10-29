RAPID CITY | Jason David Walker, 49, cosmic poet, wise confidante, fearless writer, magnificent brother and beloved son passed on Oct. 16, 2021, leaving an unfathomable void in the hearts of those who loved him.

Jason was born in Rapid City on March 23, 1972 and graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1990. He matriculated at Concordia University in St Paul, MN and finished a BA of English and a Master's degree in Library Science. He had a long-standing career at the Rapid City Public Library, finishing his time as a beloved and well-known Associate Library Director. He played an instrumental role in lobbying the South Dakota State Legislature in support of library funding resulting in a drastic expansion of the Rapid City Public Library system during his tenure.

He was a published poet and author spending considerable time mentoring new authors in the Black Hills. He founded several writers' groups and edited for regional poetry and literature journals during his time. Jason travelled extensively becoming the purveyor of obscure facts and amazing acquaintances. He lived fully and completely, giving all he could until he was unable to give anymore and passed peacefully after a long-standing illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2022 where his ashes will be scattered to the wind and his gifts returned to the world so that in death he may wander and explore, as he did in life.

Jason believed deeply in the power of reading and words. Those wishing to honor him, please make a donation to the Jason Walker Memorial fund at First National Bank of Omaha or visit https://gofund.me/10cde3bb to make a donation online to honor his passion for literacy.