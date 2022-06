RAPID CITY - Jason David Walker, 49, cosmic poet, wise confidante, fearless writer, magnificent brother and beloved son passed on October 16, 2021 leaving an unfathomable void in the hearts of those who loved him. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa, SD, followed by a Celebration of Life with light refreshments at the American Legion Post 303 in Hermosa. Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home