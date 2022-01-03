RAPID CITY | Jason Edward Tallon, 50, passed away December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:00-10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home.
