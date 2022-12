CANON CITY, CO - Jason Harding, 46, of Canon City, CO passed away on December 15, 2022.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Vineyard Church in Canon City, 245 S. Raynolds Ave., Canon City, CO on January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services (www.harwoodfunerals.com).