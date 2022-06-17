Jason Nielsen

DES MOINES, IA - Jason M. Nielsen (46) died at his home in Des Moines, IA on June 13, 2022. He was born in Rapid City, SD on September 17, 1975, to Leon and Charlene (Tvedt) Nielsen. He attended kindergarten in Pierre, SD. After a move to Sioux City, IA he continued his schooling until graduation. He graduated with the class of 1994 from North High School in Sioux City.

During the summer months in high school, he played legion baseball for the Williston Keybirds in Williston, ND. After graduation, he attended Western Culinary School in Portland, OR. He has held chef positions in Portland OR, Rapid City SD, Sioux City IA, Brainerd MN, and Des Moines IA. He also spent approximately 3 years in Melbourne, Australia as a chef.

Along with Katie George, he became a proud parent to Jack Nielsen on September 19, 2006.

One of Jason's favorite activities was fishing, whether it be in Alaska with his father Leon or on a Minnesota lake with his uncle Al and aunt Lois.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Nielsen-Grondahl, grandparents: Pat and Norma Nielsen and grandparents: Harold and Arlene Tvedt.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Jack Nielsen of Des Moines IA; father, Leon Nielsen (Kris) of Rapid City; stepfather, Larry Grondahl (Brenda) of Williston ND; brother, Shaun Nielsen (Carrie) of Rapid City; and three nieces: Lauren Nielsen, Lindsey Nielsen and Lana Johnston (Adam) all of Rapid City.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21st at 2:00 p.m. Jason will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.