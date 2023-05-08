Jason Paul Neuzil, age 53, passed away at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado on January 24, 2023, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer, surrounded by family and friends as well as the caring staff of the RMRMC. His wicked sense of humor carried him through to the end.

Jason was born one day shy of the moon landing on July 19, 1969, to Richard and Susan Neuzil, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Jason grew up in Cleghorn Canyon with his sister, stepdad Kerry Conner, mom, younger brother Kelsey and a large menagerie of pets and strays. He graduated from Steven's High School in 1987 and joined the Army straight out of high school where he served in South Korea on the DMZ. After Jason was honorably discharged in 1989, and he spent the remainder of his life working in the trades in both South Dakota and Colorado. He married Jennifer Hokrein in Deadwood, SD in 2001, and they had one son, Cooper Neuzil. Recently, the family was preparing to meet his bonus daughter, Quindelynne Hassler.

Jason's passions were parenting his son Cooper, graphic arts, and movies. He was the consummate critic and never missed an opening. He loved a good debate.

Jason is survived by his mother, Sue Conner (Rapid City, SD), sister, Marisa Neuzil (Jim) (Woodland Park, CO), nephews Riley Youngman (Madison, WI), Jackson Youngman (Colorado Springs, CO), son, Petty Officer Second Class, Cooper Lee Neuzil, daughter, Quindelynne Hassler Davis (Gene)(Grand Forks, ND), loved aunts, uncles, and cousins near and far. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Neuzil, maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Jack Riddell, paternal grandparents, Helen and Chuck Neuzil, as well as younger brother, Kelsey Conner.

Inurnment will take place on May 19, 2023, at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Gathering of family and friends to follow at the Old Storybook Island Shelter located at 2911 Canyon Lake Dr at 4:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation, 303 S. Broadway # 200-412, Denver, CO 80209. Checks can be made payable to Rocky Mountain Fisher House Foundation.