RAPID CITY | Jay D. Mesteth was born March 10, 1934, to Christina and Joseph Mesteth in Manderson, S.D.

God took our beloved Uncle "Skee" on Dec. 18, 2020.

Survivors include his sister, Opal Callender.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.