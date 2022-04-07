RAPID CITY - Jay Franzen, 56, Rapid City, SD, passed away on April 4, 2022. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Edgemont United Church. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.
Jay Franzen
