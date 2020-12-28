RAPID CITY | Jay Hogan, 86, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Avantara Mountain View.
Jay Edward Hogan was born Nov. 30, 1934 in Twilight, SD, to Harry and Ives (Babb) Hogan. He attended school in Newell and graduated from Newell High School in 1953. In 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After his discharge he worked for Norwest Bank and then went into the travel industry. He married Rosemary Burchell on Sept. 30, 1967 in Lead.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Hogan of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Wanda Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ross Hogan and Dale Hogan; two sisters, Carol Dow and Fay Giannonatti; brothers-in-law, Keith Giannonatti and Ray Dow; and sister-in-law, Norma Reminiskey.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.