Jay Edward Hogan was born Nov. 30, 1934 in Twilight, SD, to Harry and Ives (Babb) Hogan. He attended school in Newell and graduated from Newell High School in 1953. In 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After his discharge he worked for Norwest Bank and then went into the travel industry. He married Rosemary Burchell on Sept. 30, 1967 in Lead.