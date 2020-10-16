GILLETTE, Wyo. | Jay Magnuson, 93, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Gillette.

Jay was born Feb. 6, 1927 to Mabel and John Magnuson in Howard, SD. Jay enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1945-1947 in Berlin, Germany.

On Oct. 9, 1948, he married Marjorie Jones. They raised five children: Gene, Dean, Richard, Don and Lynn.

He is survived by his children: Dean of Casper, WY, Richard (Mary Lu) of Rapid City, SD, Don (Mona) of Gillette, WY, and Lynn (Percy) of Twin Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Earl, Avis, and Clara.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Live-streaming of the funeral at kirkfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lasting Legacy Living and Rehab Center's Activities Department in Gillette.