Jay Robert Grubl

Throughout all these moments and milestones, he got to experience the joy of being a first-time father to a witty, beautiful, four-year-old Megan, whom he loved so much. A few years later, even with all his accomplishments in life, his most proud moment was the birth of his daughter, Kelli, “his pumpkin pie”. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Darcy, and their two families became one. He was so proud of his growing family and was so excited to get to become a “bonus dad” to two more wonderful, beautiful children, Jessica and Tyler. Along with his new children, he also gained in-laws, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, who also meant the world to him. After that, the rest was history. Darcy and Jay raised their children together. They watched them all graduate high school and supported them in all their endeavors. There was never a moment too hard or a worry too big that Jay and Darcy couldn't help their children with. After the kids had grown up and were on their own, it was time for Jay and Darcy to enjoy their life together. Darcy was Jay's light. She brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in her. They spent all their days together -- fishing, hunting, traveling, riding motorcycles, spending time with family, and loving on their grandchildren Finley, Harper, and Estella. They enjoyed doing life together. Though his time was cut short, his legacy will live on through all the people he touched with his love. Until we meet again… there are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.