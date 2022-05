RAPID CITY - Jean Ann Crosby, 89, of Rapid City died Friday, May 13, 2022 at her daughter's home in Rapid City under hospice care.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Tracer and Gary Sheesley and son Jim and wife Julia Jaeger, all of Rapid City and their families; and brother Jim (Elaine) Sellers of Pickstown.