RAPID CITY | Jean Jantz passed away quietly at her home on Aug. 14, 2021.
She loved horseback riding, camping, hiking and later in life touring the Hills. She contributed to various women's causes and conservation groups. Jean made sure that her children had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the importance of conserving nature. She enjoyed working puzzles and playing card games with her family, always enjoying life. She had an outgoing and positive personality.
She is survived by her sister, Mary; three sons, David, James and Robert; two grandchildren, Mary and Laura; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and her parents Floyd and Frances Leberknight.