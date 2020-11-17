Jean M. Henkens

She always loved and supported Chadron State College, and attended many home football games through the years. She was among the last presidents of the Survivors, a CSC alumni group made up of students who had survived the Great Depression and World War II.

Through the years, she and Pete were inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame, and she received the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award and the Magic Key and Landmark awards given by the Chadron Chamber of Commerce for her support and involvement in the community.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Linda and son-in-law Jim Aspden of Wylie, TX; grandchildren, Tony (Jena) and Scott (Brandi) Aspden; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Skylar, Chase and Dylan; and nephews, Bill (Karen) and Wayne (Susan) Hicks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; and sister, Virginia Bohm.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Prairie Pines Lodge and Ponderosa Villa Nursing Home for the love and care they gave her.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at Chamberlain Chapel.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Chamberlain Chapel. At the request of the family and minister masks will be required at the services.