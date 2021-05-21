Jean M. Lofgren

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. | Jean M. (Krause) Lofgren, 84, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Jean was born July 13, 1936 and grew up in Grand Marais, MN. Jean married John Lofgren on Sept. 10, 1955 and had two children, Lynn and John. They lived in Minnetonka until 1974. They relocated to Rapid City until 2011, when she moved to Prior Lake to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn M. Strosnider of Johnson City, TN; her son, John T. (Sherry) Lofgren of Prior Lake; two granddaughters, Denae and Lindsey (Joe); four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brinley, Noah and James; brother, Larry (Joann) Krause; niece, Cathy; nephew, Bill; and sister-in-law, Jane Lofgren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John.

A private burial will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.