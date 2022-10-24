(Wilma) Jean Marshall was born on March 29, 1945, in Timber Lake, SD, to Leonard and Leona (Shadduck) Perry. She attended Timber Lake School. She married Dale R. Marshall on October 28, 1964. They made their home on a farm North of Timber Lake, staying there until 1985. She took great pride in and enjoyed caring for her sheep on the farm. They moved their family to Rapid City in 1985, where she worked at several restaurants baking pies and biscuits early in the mornings. She then started working at South Dakota School of Mines, working as a cashier in the Surbeck Center. She loved visiting with all the students, learning about their lives and career hopes for the future. She retired from the School of Mines to care for her husband, Dale. Jean enjoyed sewing, baking, and making quilts, and made many themed children's quilts.