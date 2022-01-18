Jean Stauter was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on August 12, 1932 to Loys Ameila and James Callaway Hartline. She was the sixth of seven children. The family moved to Valliant, Okla when she was 6 months old. She graduated high school and moved to Oklahoma City to work for a wholesale grocery company. She married William Conaway and together they had two children. They resided in Oklahoma City but eventually moved to Norman, Ar. After ten years of marriage they divorced. She later married Robert Stauter. They blended their families and moved to Idabel, Okla and went into the banking business. In 1968 they would relocate the family again to Hill City, S.D. where they built Stauter Lumber Company. When Jean wasn't working she enjoyed reading, nightly walks with a girlfriend, and toll painting. She was also hooked on her crossword puzzles. But mostly she loved having her grandchildren near and was always ready to play games or cards with them. She stayed in the Black Hills until her death.