RAPID CITY - Jean Watkins of Rapid City was taken to her heavenly home August 8, 2023. Blessed to share her life are Harold, her husband for 64 years; children JoAnn (John) Strommen, Scott (Lori) Watkins, Carmen (Vince) Graves and Marcia (Tab) Peper; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jean was born August 26, 1928, in Minneapolis, MN.

Her career encompassed director of nursing, farm wife, nurse, campground owner, nursing instructor, and owner/operator of House of Scandinavia. She loved music and shared her talent through singing, playing piano, and directing choirs. A born-again Christian, Jean was a member of First Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She enjoyed cooking and serving food at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and International Students, Inc.