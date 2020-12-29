RAPID CITY | Jeanell Allen, 59, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1961 in Cheyenne, WY, to Robert and Sherri (Samuels) Hamilton.

She married Eddie Allen on August 19, 1989 in Rapid City.

Jeanell loved the outdoors, working in her garden, sitting at the firepit at night with her family. She also loved to play pool with her daughter. She loved animals, especially her dog, Gunner, and her bird, Gumbo, and her grandpuppies, Gizmo and Apollo. She adored her grandkids Brianna and Joshua.

Jeanell is survived by her mother, Sherri Hamilton of Cheyenne, WY; husband, Eddie Allen of Rapid City; daughter, Sherri (Aaron) Bucholz of Rapid City; brother, David (Catherine) Hamilton of Cheyenne, WY; six sisters: Tracie Soller of Rock Springs, WY, Renee Aimsworth, Lynn Hamilton, Misty (Michael) Anderson, Kristy Burdine, and Andra Hamilton-O'Connor, all of Cheyenne, WY; and two grandchildren, Brianna Bucholz and Joshua Bucholz.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hamilton.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.