Jeanne M. Heidepriem

RAPID CITY | Jeanne Marie Vickerman Heidepriem, 62, passed away suddenly on July 21,2021, leaving an enormous hole in the lives of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Harriet Vickerman; her husband, Michael Heidepriem; and her son, Mathew Heidepriem.

She leaves behind her brothers, Jeff, Tim, Paul and Rocky Vickerman; her sister, Ruth Vickerman; her three children, Nicolette Sigety, Michael Heidepriem and Heather Heidepriem; and nine grandchildren.

For Jeanne's story and service info, please visit http://blackhillsfuneralhome.com.