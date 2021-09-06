BLACK HAWK | Jeanne Schoepf, 63, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital with her family by her side.

Jean was born on Sept. 5, 1957, in Denver, CO, to Betty and Lloyd Smith, and was the eldest of three children. She graduated from Central High School and attended college at Northern State University.

In 1975, her life changed when she met her best friend and soulmate, Kevin Schoepf. They began their life together in Edgemont, where they started their family and lived for over 30 years. They fulfilled their dream retiring in the beautiful Black Hills making a new home for themselves in Black Hawk.

She embraced the values of a small town where everyone was considered family. Saint James Catholic Church was an integral part of her dedication to the Edgemont parish and community. There was always room in their home for extended family and friends stopping by for a visit or for a place to enjoy the holidays.

She was a dedicated wife and mother, she cherished her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality who always put her faith and family first.