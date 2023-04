BLACK HAWK - Jeannie Triplet, 75, of Black Hawk, SD, died April 19, 2023, at Rapid City Monument Health. Services will be Thursday, April 27, 10:00 a.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Whitewood Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and condolences may be sent at www.kinkadefunerals.com.