RAPID CITY - Jeavene "Bena" Marie Running Shield, 60, entered the Spirit World on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Her Wake and Visitation Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at On Common Ground, 610 Saint Francis Street, Rapid City.
Her Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at On Common Ground.
Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Rapid City.