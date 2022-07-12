 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeavene "Bena" Marie Running Shield

  Updated
RAPID CITY - Jeavene "Bena" Marie Running Shield, 60, entered the Spirit World on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Her Wake and Visitation Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at On Common Ground, 610 Saint Francis Street, Rapid City.

Her Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at On Common Ground.

Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Rapid City.

