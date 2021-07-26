GILLETTE, Wyo. | Jeff A. Wendland was born May 26, 1990 in Deadwood, SD. He was the firstborn to Terry and Lisa Wendland. Jeff went to school in Lead, SD and Gillette. He graduated from Westwood in 2008. He started his mine career shortly after that.

In late June/early July, he met the love of his life, Karridy and two oldest kids, Dyler and Airyonna. They had their son, Jase on April 28, 2016. And their daughter, Harle on April 17, 2020.

Jeff was a family man. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, mules and anything outdoors. He lived life wide open. His spirit lives on through his son, Dyler, daughter, Airyonna, son, Jase, daughter, Harle, wife, Karridy, father, Terry, mother, Lisa, brother, Beaux, sister, Kayla; grandparents, Linda and Denny Egemo and Dale and Virginia Kleinheksel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by Marlis and Arle Leaf, Roy Kramer and Betty Kramer of Spearfish, SD; Alfred and Anna Kleinheksel of Lead, SD; Linda Polnow of Gillette; and Jimmy Marsh Lead, SD.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at Family Life Church, with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jeff's name.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com