Jeffery W. Metzger

RAPID CITY | Jeffery Wayne Metzger, 60, was born to Levi & Clara Metzger on July 12, 1960, in Richardton, ND. He was raised in Lead, SD, and has lived in Rapid City since college.

He was a very private person that loved reading, bowling, and spending time with family. He left us on May 23, 2021, due to a fall.

Jeff is survived by mother, Clara Metzger; siblings, Sharon (Norm) Mason, Barbara (Doyle) Shaff, Audrey (Alex) Aguilar, Dale (Jamee) Metzger; 12 nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Diana Metzger.

His father and grandparents preceded him in death.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at Canyon Lake Park, Shelter #1, in Rapid City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.