RAPID CITY - Jeffrey George Stverak, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by family and cherished friends in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday, August 15, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Hall. A funeral service will be 10:00am Tuesday, August 16 at the church. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City. In Lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Jeff's name to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 2700 Jackson Blvd Rapid City, SD 57702. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Jeff was born Jeffrey George Stverak on September 12, 1973, in Yankton, SD, to parents George and Kathryn Stverak. He moved to Rapid City, SD in 1979 along with his family. As a boy, he attended Pinedale Elementary School, West Middle School, and graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1992. During his time at Stevens, Jeff was a member of the wrestling team and a varsity football letter recipient.

In the fall of 1992, Jeff attended Minnesota State University – Mankato, the following year transferring to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. While at Mankato, Jeff became a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and continued his brotherhood during his time at the University of Nebraska where he was fondly nicknamed "Mankato Man" or simply "Kato" by his brothers that loved him. While a student at UNL, he was a member of the Rugby Team. Jeff graduated with a degree in history and secondary education in 1998. And yes, he always remained a diehard Cornhuskers fan.

After college, Jeff returned home and joined the family business. As the owner of the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop in Keystone, SD, he helped grow the company from a regional candy brand into a taffy shop known for its high quality and positive reputation across the nation.

An active member of the Black Hills community, Jeff was always one of the first to volunteer to provide candy for parades throughout the region and support local fundraising and community events.

A diehard sports fan, in the fall Jeff could be found watching a Denver Broncos game every Sunday hoping they would make the Super Bowl and In the summer he would watch his beloved Dodgers play baseball.

An avid hunter, Jeff spent may weekends In the Black Hills tracking deer and elk. A highlight of his life was getting his elk 6 years ago. If you visited him at his home, you were greeted with the large mount on his wall.

Known to many as "Uncle" Jeff, he spoiled many adopted nieces and nephews. He spent many Christmas Eves going from friends' homes dressing up as Santa Claus to help spread some Christmas joy to little boys and girls throughout the Black Hills region.

Grateful for sharing his blessed life were his father, George and Mother, Kathryn Stverak; sister, Anita Stverak; twin brother, Jason (Nicole) Stverak, nephew and godson, Charles Joseph. cousins, Chuck, David, Todd, Bjorn, Joshua, Creighton, Lois, Carin, Kristen, and Kim.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathryn, his grandparents, Wes and Lydia Stverak as well as Arnold and Estella Andersen, his uncle Wesley Stverak and aunt Joan and Jerry Thurman.