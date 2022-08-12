 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey George Stverak

RAPID CITY - Jeffrey George Stverak, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by family and cherished friends in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday, August 15, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Hall. A funeral service will be 10:00am Tuesday, August 16 at the church. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Jeff's name to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 2700 Jackson Blvd Rapid City, SD 57702. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

