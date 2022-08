RAPID CITY - Jeffrey "Jeff" George Stverak, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by family and cherished friends in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A visitation will be from 4:00pm-7:00pm Monday, August 15, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Hall. A funeral service will be 10:00am Tuesday, August 16 at the church. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.