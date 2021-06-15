 Skip to main content
Jeffrey "Jeff" McMahan

RAPID CITY | Jeffrey "Jeff" McMahan, 56, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born to Lester and Barb McMahan in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on September 24, 1964.

Jeff attended Rapid City schools and graduated from DIT in Denver with a degree in technology.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Barb; Uncle Mac, Julie and Stacy of Utah; and special friend, Lori (BeVier) Vickerman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester; and sister, Cindy.

His Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

