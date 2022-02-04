PIERRE | Pastor Jeffrey Neuberger, 73, excitedly went to meet God on January 30, 2022 after many years of health issues. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, February 16th at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Burial will occur at 1 p.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 17th at Black Hills National Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services, the funeral will be live streamed on his obituary page the day of the service at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.