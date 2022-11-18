RAPID CITY - Jeffrey Shane Nehl, 65, of Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

He was born on May 29, 1957 in McLaughlin, SD to John and Jean (Davitt) Nehl. Jeff grew up in Rapid City, graduating Rapid City Central High School in 1975.

He married Maria Hulm in Rapid City on July 11, 1983.

Jeff began his career with The Overhead Door Company with his dad and brothers Doyle and Bruce while still in high school. They purchased the business in 1974. This family business was an adventure full of hard work and pure drive to be successful. Selling the Overhead Door business in 2018 started the next phase of Silverado, Inc. with Jeff and Doyle.

His passion was anything to do with trucks, hot rods, four-wheeling and racing. Over the years he has raced everything from an odyssey to baja trucks. Recently he and his son began mega truck racing which took them across the country in the national spotlight. He was very proud of what they had achieved.

Family equaled life to Jeff. He took care of everyone and everything, always. He could fix and build anything and knew "what felt like everything". Side by side razor riding and four-wheeling trucks in the hills were always great times with family, making memories and enjoying life.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Maria; son, Jeremy (Muriel) Nehl, Rapid City; daughters: Leah (Justin) Berg, Deadwood and Kayleigh Nehl, Summerset; four grandchildren; brother, Doyle (Karen) Nehl, Rapid City; brother-in-law, Randy Hulm, Rapid City; and sister-in-law, Nancy Nehl; nephew, Kayce Nehl; and niece, Robynn Nehl, Gillette, WY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Nehl and his brother, Bruce Nehl.

Services were held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Friends may sign Jeff's online guest register and view the service at www.osheimschmidt.com.