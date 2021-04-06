WASHINGTON, D.C. | On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Jennie Munoz, loving daughter, sister, and friend passed away at 43. She was born on January 18, 1978 in Stockton, California to Maria Socorro Vargas and Juan Munoz-Botello.

With hard work and dedication, she went on to achieve a Bachelors and Masters in Social Work pursuing her lifelong passion for championing human rights around the world. Jennie's determination to serve on the front lines of foreign policy even took her overseas on tours in Venezuela and Sudan.

She was generous and a fighter for those in need. The list of strengths she embodied are too numerous to list but top among them: her love of family, her faith, her resilience, adventurous spirit, zest for life, internal nobility, and authenticity are a banner to follow.

Jennie is survived by her mother, her father, her siblings, family, and friends.

The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 10, at St. Joseph on Capitol Hill. This will be open to all who would like to pay their respects to Jennie. Please note there will be protocols in place due to COVID-19. Information will be updated on the memorial site:

www.jennie-munoz/forevermissed.com