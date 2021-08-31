Jennifer J. Hardy

1984-2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas | Jennifer Jean Hardy, 37, of Corpus Christi, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Fillmore Mine Lodge in Spearfish, South Dakota, followed by a potluck. Please bring lawn chairs. Private family remembrances took place recently in Texas.

Her beloved husband, Ernie Hardy, age 38, survives her, along with four stepsons: Jordyn, Joshua, Justin and Jeremiah Hysaw; father, Lynn Hardy (Lorrie); siblings, Laura, Tomas and Nick (Betty) Hardy; and many other family members.

Her full obituary is available on the Saxet Funeral Home Facebook page.