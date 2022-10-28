SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jennifer M. Giacometto passed away on October 4, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Del Rio, TX on July 8, 1975. In 1988 the family moved to Rapid City, SD.

Jennifer graduated from Stevens High School and then from SDSM&T at age 19. She then relocated to Del Rio and various other Texas communities. She worked in the special education field and later on moved into rental properties and contracting.

Jennifer was a cancer survivor, a loyal friend, an accomplished cook, a patient teacher, an avid animal lover, and a beloved wife, mother, sister, and daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Everts; son, Robert Everts; step-daughter, Tiffany Calhoun; son-in-law, Quinn Calhoun; granddaughter, Theadora Calhoun, all of San Antonio; a brother, James Giacometto; and parents: Mary Jane and Robert Giacometto of Rapid City, SD.

A memorial was held in San Antonio on October 22, 2022. Cremation services will be held on a future date. Donations may be made to the charity or organization of your choice.