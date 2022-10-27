 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jennifer Sharkey

  Updated
BILLINGS, MT - Jennifer Sharkey, 42, of Billings, MT, passed away October 26, 2022.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD. Committal service will follow at Custer Cemetery in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

