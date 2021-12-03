Jenny Trigg

STURGIS | Longtime Sturgis resident Jenny Joanne Trigg died November 25, 2021, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Jenny grew up at Elm Springs, taught at Powers School near Wasta, ran a private kindergarten and day care in Sturgis, volunteered as Girl Scout leader, clerked at Sparrow's Bakery, divorced Wesley Printz, completed her bachelor's degree in accounting, and was employed by Fort Meade Veterans Hospital.

Jenny was active in Alkali Busy Bees CFEL, Black Hills Corral Westerners International, Sturgis Area Arts Council, Fort Meade Museum Association, Red Hat Fillies, Black Hills Volksmarch Association, Northern Hills Chapter of Retired Gov. Employees, and the Presbyterian Church.

Services at 11:00 a.m., December 11, 2021, First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, with inurnment about 3:00 p.m., Elm Springs. Live streaming of service at www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianSturgis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Springs Cemetery or First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis.

Find full obituary at and send condolences to www.kinkadefunerals.com.