SPRING LAKE PARK, MN | Jeremy J. Paulson, 51, born July 4, 1970 in Rapid City, SD, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2022. Preceded in death by parents, Rick & Yvonne; uncle, John Manolovits; grandfather, Alvin Schumaker & cousin, Jesse Swift. Survived by uncle, Duane Manolovits; grandmother, Aggie Schumaker; cousins, Lexi & Madi Manolovits; uncles, Darrel & Russ Schumaker; aunt, JoAnn Swift; cousin, Josh Swift; other relatives & friends. Jeremy was an avid bowler obtaining numerous 300-game awards. He enjoyed softball, fishing and working on his truck. A Celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) on Saturday, February 26 from 2-5 PM.