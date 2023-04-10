RAPID CITY - Jerome A. (Jerry) Munson, lifelong Rapid City Resident, died April 6, 2023.

Born April 15, 1955 at Bennett Clarkson Hospital in Rapid City, to Dr. H. Ben Munson, M.D., and May Munson, he was 67 years old.

Jerry attended Meadowbrook Elementary School, West Junior High, and graduated from Stevens High School in 1973. He then attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, before returning to his home town in 1976.

Always interested in machinery, cars, and anything mechanical, he operated heavy equipment for Peter Kiewit Construction Company, Randolph Construction, and H.H. Hackett Construction. He also enjoyed working on classic cars and custom motorcycles in his spare time.

In 1982 he decided to start his own business and founded Jerry's Marine. His love of boats and people was a great combination, and he took a lot of pleasure in helping folks enjoy their trips to the lake. The company slogan was "We will fill your boating needs without emptying your wallet", and Jerry and his crew did their level best to deliver on that promise.

In 1984, he founded Munco, Incorporated, with its corporate divisions: Jerry's Marine (a retail boat store), Rapid Sign Company (an outdoor advertising concern), and Northcentral Marine Distributing (an outboard motor distribution company).

After selling all businesses and real estate holdings in the middle 1990s, he wanted to make a difference for the everyday working person, so he set about running for mayor. He lost twice, eventually winning a seat on the city council and was elected mayor on his third try.

In later years, people would exclaim "You were the mayor?!" to which Jerry would reply with a big grin on his face, "Yeah, but the voters drank a lot back then, so don't blame them. They didn't know what they were doing".

He was also very grateful for the chance to volunteer as a reserve deputy and board member for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, delivering for Meals on Wheels, and volunteering at Rapid City Hospital.

One of his last paying jobs was his service as a valet, helping folks in need at Monument Health's Rapid City Hospital. He was back in his element, right next to the people he loved, trying to make their life easier in a frequently difficult circumstance. He always said it was the most rewarding work of his life, helping old and new friends, saying it was even more special to him than being mayor or what he'd achieved in business.

The youngest of five, Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, May Munson, and father, Dr. H. Ben Munson, M.D. He leaves behind the love of his life, Jean Smith (Rapid City), oldest brother Ben (Des Moines, IA), second oldest brother Richard and his wife Johanna (Williston, VT), sister Margaret and husband Peter (Hanover, MA), next older brother Mark (Minneapolis, MN), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

His remains will be cremated, and there will be no formal service. If you feel you'd like to give, please pick a charity that matters to you and help them out with a donation.