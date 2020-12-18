Jerome J. Weber

PIEDMONT | Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Weber, 82, formerly of Piedmont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Firesteel Healthcare Community in Mitchell due to complications from COVID.

Jerry was born Dec. 12, 1938 in Bertha, MN, to Theodore Joseph and Mildred Elizabeth (Horn) Weber. He graduated from Verndale High School in Verndale, MN. After high school he joined the United States Army where he proudly served during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Staff Sargent in 1980.

After his time in the service, he worked as a truck driver for Black Hills Trucking in Rapid City from 1983-1985. From 1985 until he retired in 2005, he worked as a maintenance clerk for the United States Postal Service.

Jerry was a member of the Rushmore German Club, Black Hills ATV (All Terrain Vehicles), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, supporting local country bands and groups.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Jerry (Vickie) Weber, Mitchell, and Terry (Linda) Weber, Raymore, MO; daughter, Julie Crosby, Kansas City, MO; sister, Janice Eschedor; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.