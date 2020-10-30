RAPID CITY | Jerome “Jerry” Benson, 89, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. Jerry was born Aug. 17, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI, to Granville O. and Mary (McLean) Benson. His sister, Mary Lou, soon joined the family. They moved to Rapid City around 1936.

Jerry attended Wilson Grade School and Rapid City High School, graduating in 1949. In March of 1951, Jerry joined the Army. He served in Hawaii (basic training), Japan, and Korea with the 5th RCT Unit. He was honorably discharged in December 1953. He attended University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Accounting. Wanting to live in Rapid City, he went to work for S.S. Schouweiler, CPA.

Jerry enjoyed working with many individuals in the western South Dakota area. The S.S. Schouweiler firm later became Ketel, Thorstenson, CPA Firm. Jerry was a partner in the firm for many years until he retired in 2002.

He married Jennie Parsons Lendecker in August 1961. They had many wonderful years together. They have four children: Jack, Julie, Joel and Jacob. They also have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.